Wells Fargo donates mortgage-free home to Fortson veteran - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Wells Fargo donates mortgage-free home to Fortson veteran

(Source: Crystal Drake/Twitter) (Source: Crystal Drake/Twitter)

FORTSON, GA (WTVM) - Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation partnered to donate a mortgage-free home to an Army veteran and his family.

On Wednesday, a small ceremony was held for the family before they saw the home for the first time.

The home was given to former U.S. Army Specialist Terry Bass. Bass served three tours in Iraq as a combat medic. He also served as a nurse at an Army medical center in the U.S.

The home was located on Plantation Creek Road in Fortson, GA.

Wells Fargo donates homes to Military Warriors Support Foundation for use in its Home4WoundedHeroes program.

