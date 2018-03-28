Columbus Regional Auxiliary celebrates 55 years of service

The Columbus Regional Auxiliary is celebrating 55 years of service.

A celebration was held at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Wednesday.

The auxiliary is in charge of tasks from rocking babies in the NICU to working the flower shop in the hospital.

“We have such wonderful staff. They are right there at the bedside next to the patients taking care of all of the things that they can do,” says Nancy Williams, director of Volunteer Service and Outreach.

The auxiliary currently has 278 volunteers.

