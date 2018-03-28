Columbus Regional Auxiliary celebrates 55 years of service

A major road in Auburn has now turned into a construction site and it is expected to stay that way for the next five months.More >>
A man suspected of several car break-ins in Eufaula has been arrested.More >>
The Columbus Regional Auxiliary is celebrating 55 years of service.More >>
A toxicology report from the Lee County Coroner’s office revealed Lee County Detention Facility inmate Danny Winningham, 28, had a lethal limit of drugs in his system at the time of his death.More >>
Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation partnered to donate a mortgage-free home to an Army veteran and his family.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
The former Lockney ISD softball and track coach has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. According to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, this morning 49-year-old Ray Jimenez arrived at a woman’s house in Floydada where they had a verbal argument.More >>
