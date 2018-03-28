Eufaula police arrest man suspected of several car break-ins - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Eufaula police arrest man suspected of several car break-ins

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) -

A man suspected of several car break-ins in Eufaula has been arrested.

Nineteen-year-old Theo King of Eufaula is charged with the following:

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle (four counts)
  • Second-degree theft of property (three counts)
  • Attempting to elude
  • Resisting arrest
  • Second-degree assault

King’s case is still under investigation.

