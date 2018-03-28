United Way hosts annual Alternative Spring Break in Columbus

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley partnered with the Open Door Community House to hosts their 5th annual Alternative Spring Break.

The event was an opportunity for the United Way youth volunteers to work with kids who are in the after-school program at the Open Door.

"We're providing activities for the children that are in the after-school program and it's a great opportunity for our middle school and high school volunteers to get some experience in dealing with the younger children. They’re also volunteering and doing something during their spring break to give back to the community," says Terri Parodi, director of the United Way Volunteer Center.

The event featured several activities and crafts to include face painting, basketball, coloring a water balloon toss, and more.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.