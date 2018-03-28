Columbus Young Professionals meet one-on-one with city council candidates

A student reportedly brought a gun onto a LaGrange middle school campus recently.More >>
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley partnered with the Open Door Community House to hosts their 5th annual Alternative Spring Break.More >>
A new healthcare facility has opened in Columbus.More >>
The flu vaccine is touted as the best defense against the flu. But this year flu season is stacking up as one of the deadliest yet especially for children.More >>
Columbus Georgia Young Professionals (YP) got the chance to meet with candidates for city council.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
