Columbus Young Professionals meet one-on-one with city council candidates

The Columbus Georgia Young Professionals (YP) got the chance to meet with candidates for city council.

The Governmental Affairs Committee held a meeting at the Meritage restaurant which allowed YP to have conversations with the candidates about their platforms. The group wanted to take a different approach other than hosting a traditional forum.

"Over the next few weeks, these candidates will have an opportunity to have that forum format numerous times. We thought it would be interesting to give them an opportunity to connect one on one and give our YP's an opportunity to interact directly, rather than from a seat and podium," says Joseph Brannan, chair of the YP.

The following candidates were in attendance:

Amy Bryan - District 10

Charmaine Crabb - District 5

John House - District 10

Regina Liparoto - District 9

Judy Thomas - District 9 incumbent

Mimi Woodson - District 7

For more information about the Young Professionals, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.