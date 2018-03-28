Student reportedly brings unloaded gun to middle school in LaGra - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Student reportedly brings unloaded gun to middle school in LaGrange

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

A student reportedly brought an unloaded gun onto a LaGrange middle school campus recently.

According to the Troup County News, the Troup County School System issued a statement to parents of students at Long Cane Middle School regarding the incident.

The student was reportedly suspected of placing graffiti on bathroom walls. When taken into a school administrator’s office to be questioned about the incident, an unloaded weapon was found in the student’s bookbag after being inspected by the principal.

According to Troup County News' report, law enforcement and students’ parents were notified. The unloaded weapon was secured and there was no interruption of learning.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

  • United Dixie White Knights admit to sending video to MS Rising Coalition

    United Dixie White Knights admit to sending video to MS Rising Coalition

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:01:28 GMT
    This is a screenshot of a video allegedly posted by a Mississippi branch of the KKK. The video was sent to Mississippi Rising Coalition, who held a press conference Wednesday to discuss it. (Source: YouTube)This is a screenshot of a video allegedly posted by a Mississippi branch of the KKK. The video was sent to Mississippi Rising Coalition, who held a press conference Wednesday to discuss it. (Source: YouTube)

    The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.

    More >>

    The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly