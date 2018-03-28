Student reportedly brings unloaded gun to middle school in LaGrange

A student reportedly brought an unloaded gun onto a LaGrange middle school campus recently.

According to the Troup County News, the Troup County School System issued a statement to parents of students at Long Cane Middle School regarding the incident.

The student was reportedly suspected of placing graffiti on bathroom walls. When taken into a school administrator’s office to be questioned about the incident, an unloaded weapon was found in the student’s bookbag after being inspected by the principal.

According to Troup County News' report, law enforcement and students’ parents were notified. The unloaded weapon was secured and there was no interruption of learning.

