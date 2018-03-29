FIRST TO ALERT: Thursday evening could bring isolated tornadoes

Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man for robbery on Wednesday, March 28. Reginald Hooks Jr., 18, was charged with robbery in the first-degree.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection with a home invasion.More >>
Columbus police confirm they are searching for two bodies that went missing in the Bibb Pond near JR Allen Parkway.More >>
West Point Police are investigating an armed robbery home invasion. Police say on March 25, the victim, his girlfriend, and 8-month-old child were robbed and told not to leave the home after they left the scene.More >>
Early in the morning on Saturday, Mar. 24, the Opelika Police Department responded to a call of a person being shot.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
If you'd like to take advantage of the unsuspecting, the following list is for you.More >>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Public Health England said the man is infected with a form of the bacteria that is completely resistant to the first line of treatment used against it - a combination of azithromycin and ceftriaxone.More >>
