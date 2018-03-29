FIRST TO ALERT: Thursday evening could bring isolated tornadoes

Today is an 'Alert Center Action Day' with the threat of severe storms coming in after 6 PM ET. It's possible to see damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall. The storm threat sticks around through the overnight and should diminish by 3 AM Friday.

Before the storms move in we'll see a few isolated showers around, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Rain will move out by lunch Friday with highs in the low 70s tomorrow and Saturday.

The weekend will see a mostly sunny sky with highs trending on the warm side for Easter Sunday. We'll top out in the upper 70s after starting near 50. Into next week things stay warm with temperatures in the low 80s. We cool down into the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday as we bring in our next rain chance. Clouds increase, too.

