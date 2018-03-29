Columbus Fire and EMS to conduct fire hydrant inspections

If you live in Columbus, you might notice a change in your tap water over the next few months.

Columbus Fire and EMS announced Wednesday, Mar. 28 that crews will be conducting annual fire hydrant inspections over next few months.

If you see a fire truck in your area conducting these inspections and notice your tap water to be cloudy or brown in color, let it run for a few minutes and it will clear up.

The inspections will continue through May 31st.

