Recovery efforts underway for 2 bodies missing in Bibb Pond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police confirm they are searching for two bodies that went missing in the Bibb Pond near JR Allen Parkway.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. for more details.

During the press conference, police cars will block traffic at the entrance of the Riverwalk.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

