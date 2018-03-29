UPDATE: Father missing in Bibb Pond recovered, recovery efforts still underway for son

Shooting victim identified in Andrews Rd. shooting.More >>
Shooting victim identified in Andrews Rd. shooting.More >>
Police say a night of fun ended in tragedy for some after a call came of multiple shots fired at 480 Andrews road in Columbus around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
Police say a night of fun ended in tragedy for some after a call came of multiple shots fired at 480 Andrews road in Columbus around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
Columbus police confirm they are searching for two bodies that went missing in the Bibb Pond near JR Allen Parkway.More >>
Columbus police confirm they are searching for two bodies that went missing in the Bibb Pond near JR Allen Parkway.More >>
A GoFundMe account has been created for the father and son who went missing Wednesday at Lake Marina in the Bibb Pond.More >>
A GoFundMe account has been created for the father and son who went missing Wednesday at Lake Marina in the Bibb Pond.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned from the Macon County, Alabama Sheriff that three juvenile inmates have escaped from the Sequel dentition facility this afternoon. Sheriff Brunson described the three inmates as two Caucasian males and one African American male. Brunson says the African American male is now back in custody with the other remain on the loose. There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.More >>
News Leader 9 has learned from the Macon County, Alabama Sheriff that three juvenile inmates have escaped from the Sequel dentition facility this afternoon. Sheriff Brunson described the three inmates as two Caucasian males and one African American male. Brunson says the African American male is now back in custody with the other remain on the loose. There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The killings happened early Sunday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes in Statesboro. Police say the victims were a married couple.More >>
The killings happened early Sunday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes in Statesboro. Police say the victims were a married couple.More >>