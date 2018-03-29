UPDATE: Father missing in Bibb Pond recovered, recovery efforts still underway for son

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services has confirmed that the body of the father missing in Bibb Pond has been recovered.

Recovery efforts are still underway for the missing 4-year-old son.

Battalion Chief Bryan Watson says according to a witness, the father, 27, and the 4-year-old son, were fishing before the son fell into the water and the father attempted to save him.

During a press conference, it was revealed that the power generator was on at the time the victims went into the water.

Watson also says the victims were not wearing a life jacket at the time.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

