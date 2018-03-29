UPDATE: Recovery efforts underway for father, son missing in Bibb Pond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police confirm they are searching for a father and a son who went missing in the Bibb Pond near JR Allen Parkway on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

Battalion Chief Watson says according to a witness, the father, 27, and the 4-year-old son, were fishing before the son fell into the water and the father attempted to save him.

During a press conference, it was revealed that the power generator was on at the time the victims went into the water.

"We have not recovered anybody; we're still looking and DNR has a helicopter," Watson said.

Watson also says the victims were not wearing a life jacket at the time.

"We are not calling this a recovery," he said. "We will continue to treat this as a rescue."

Watson says if it storms Thursday night, the rescue divers will have to come out of the water.

Search efforts will stop at 5 p.m. and resume Friday morning.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

