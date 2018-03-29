UPDATE: Search underway for father, son who went missing in Bibb Pond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police confirm they are searching for a father and a son who went missing in the Bibb Pond near JR Allen Parkway on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

Battalion Chief Watson says according to a witness, the father, 27, and son, 4, were fishing before the son fell into the water and the father attempted to save him.

During the press conference, it was revealed that the power generator was on at the time the victims went into the water.

"We have not recovered anybody; we're still looking and DNR has a helicopter," Watson said.

Watson also says the victims were not wearing a life jacket at the time.

"We are not calling this a recovery," he said. "We will continue to treat this as a rescue."

Watson says if it storms Thursday night, the rescue divers will have to come out of the water.

There will be another press conference at 4 p.m. with an update.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.