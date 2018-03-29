2 arrested in Troup County home invasion

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection with a home invasion.

On March 28, around 10:15 AM, deputies and investigators were called to 56 Frost School Road in reference to a possible home invasion.

When police arrived on the scene a 19-year-old victim, was found with what appeared to be a large lump under his right eye, a laceration to his top lip on the right-hand side was swollen and filleted open, he also had blood all over his face, hands, and shirt.

The victim stated he possibly knew who was in the house because he recognized their voice and that it was two black males wearing masks and that they had forced entry into his home while he was asleep.

After attacking the victim, the suspects stole a cell phone, a pair of shoes, a PlayStation game system, and illegal narcotics from the victim.

The two suspects were later located at a home in Meriwether County and were taken into custody.

Jalen Smith, 24 years old, of Hamilton and Keashone Rogers, 19, of Pine Mountain were charged with the following:

Burglary

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during certain felonies

Aggravated battery

Armed robbery

The victim was taken to Wellstar West Georgia for treatment of his injuries.

