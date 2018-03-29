Opelika police make arrest in BJ's Lounge murder

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opelika police have arrested a man in connection with a murder at BJ's Lounge on March 24.

Michael Lamar Benford, 27 years old of Opelika, Alabama was arrested and charged with murder in this case.

Benford turned himself into Opelika Police Detectives and was arrested.

The shooting claimed the life of 35-year-old Carnelius Richmond of Opelika, AL.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with any information on this case is asked to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.

