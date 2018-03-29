APD arrests Tuskegee man for robbery

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man for robbery on Wednesday, March 28.

Reginald Hooks Jr., 18, was charged with robbery in the first-degree. The arrest stems from an investigation of a delayed robbery that happened on Jan. 24, 2018, but it wasn’t reported until days later.

According to the 19-year-old victim, he made arrangements to purchase a firearm from a known acquaintance, later identified as Reginald Hooks Jr., in the parking lot of a business in the 1700 block of S. College Street.

Hooks arrived, accompanied by two unknown individuals, who robbed the victim at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects left the scene in a vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Further investigation by Auburn Police resulted in Hooks being developed as a suspect; he was positively identified as one of the individuals that robbed the victim.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Hooks' arrest charging him with robbery. He was located by Auburn Police and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

Hooks was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.