LaGrange police to host active shooter class

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department wants you to know what to do in an "active shooter" situation.

The department will host a free class for the public. Those in attendance will learn more about what to do during a life or death situation.

Thursday’s class is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the police department's training center.

You’re asked to RSVP to jdavidson@lagrange.org.

