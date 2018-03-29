CPD arrests alleged gang members following report of shooting on - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD arrests alleged gang members following report of shooting on Sentry St.

(Source: Muscogee Co. Jail) (Source: Muscogee Co. Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested two men on several charges following a shooting on Sentry Street.

According to a police report, on Tuesday, March 27 around 12:36 p.m. police were called to the 4000 block of Sentry Street regarding a shooting.

Police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Upshaw and 17-year-old Adrian Palmer on the following charges:

  • Reckless conduct
  • Aggravated assault gun
  • Theft by receiving stolen property under $1,500
  • Obstructing officer criminal investigation
  • Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes
  • Participant in gang criminal activity 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly