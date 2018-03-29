CPD arrests alleged gang members following report of shooting on Sentry St.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested two men on several charges following a shooting on Sentry Street.

According to a police report, on Tuesday, March 27 around 12:36 p.m. police were called to the 4000 block of Sentry Street regarding a shooting.

Police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Upshaw and 17-year-old Adrian Palmer on the following charges:

Reckless conduct

Aggravated assault gun

Theft by receiving stolen property under $1,500

Obstructing officer criminal investigation

Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes

Participant in gang criminal activity

