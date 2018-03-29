Auburn police arrest man for sodomy

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police arrested a man for sodomy on Wednesday, March 28.

Alexander Lopez, 23, was arrested after police investigated a report of a sexual assault that occurred on March 3 at a residence on Gentry Drive.

The 25-year-old female victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by Lopez, who was an acquaintance and resided in the area.

Further investigation by Auburn Police resulted in Lopez being developed as a suspect.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Lopez's arrest charging him with sodomy in the first-degree and he was located and taken into custody at his residence.

Lopez was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.