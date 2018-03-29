FIRST TO ALERT: Isolated Severe Weather Risk Continues This Evening / Tonight

We will continue to monitor the progress of a line of storms moving in from the west - the overall risk for severe weather is pretty low, but we can't rule out a few storms that may reach severe/damaging limits. The tornado risk is even lower - but not zero. We'll continue to keep a close eye on things in the weather office and ask that you make sure you have a way to get watches and get warnings as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

The best chances for severe weather will be roughly from 7 PM to 2 AM ET, with the threat moving from the northwest to the southeast (not everyone will see the threat last that long, in other words).

Come back to see us on TV tonight starting at 5 PM ET with the latest!

