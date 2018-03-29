Governor Ivey among hundreds at AU President installment

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was one of the hundreds attending the installment ceremony for Auburn University President Steven Leath.

“This is a great day in our state and in the life of our beloved Auburn University," said Ivey.

Leath left Iowa State University in 2017 to become Auburn University’s 19th president. The now installed president took time to highlight some of what Auburn is doing good in a speech on Thursday.

“This responsibility to build moral character and drive active social responsibility distinguishes the student experience at all land-grant universities, but most certainly distinguishes Auburn," said Leath.

It didn’t take long into Leath’s speech to dive into the vision for the university moving forward.

“We intend to transform Auburn University into a top-tier academic, research, and service university by hiring more than 500 tenure-track research and scholarship focused faculty by 2022," said Leath.

With more teachers, there will be more resources for research says President Leath who is planning to take Auburn to the next level in not only academics but student life as well.

“The critical requirements needed include new facilities, equipment, housing, labs, as well as operational administrative needs for recruiting and onboarding a tremendous number of new graduate students," said Leath.

Plans for new housing, on-campus dining, and parking are all additions President Leath says his administration is hoping to make.

With the help of the governor and other trustees, Leath says the sky is the limit for the university sitting on the plains.

The question Leath said many might have is how will Auburn University pay for the new additions. Leath said he's confident in the trustees and other funding methods to make his plans happen.

