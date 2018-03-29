Great Wolf Lodge looks to fill hundreds of positions

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is holding several information sessions and hiring events to fill hundreds of positions.

The resort is hiring employees to work in retail, aquatics, guest services, housekeeping and food, and beverage.

To learn more about the departments and job opportunities you can attend one of three information sessions on April, 5, 6, and 7 at 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in getting a job with Great Wolf Lodge, walk-in interviews will be available for all departments at their scheduled hiring events. No prior application is necessary to interview.

Here are the following walk-in interview dates:

Monday, April 9 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 12 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, April 13 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Both info sessions and hiring events will be held at 1560 W. Lukken Industrial Drive in LaGrange, GA.

Click here to look at the jobs online.

