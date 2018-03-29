Great Wolf Lodge looks to fill hundreds of positions

Fort Mitchell National Cemetery honored the service, sacrifice, and achievements of the armed forces.More >>
Columbus police are investigating after an incident after an SUV plowed into a home.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was one of the hundreds attending the installment ceremony for Auburn University President Steven Leath.More >>
Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange is holding several information sessions and hiring events to fill hundreds of positions.More >>
Columbus police confirm they are searching for two bodies that went missing in the Bibb Pond near JR Allen Parkway.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
