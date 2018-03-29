SUV plows into home in Amber Drive, Hunter Ridge area in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating after an incident after an SUV plowed into a home.

It happened in the area of Amber Drive and Hunter Ridge Thursday afternoon.

"This is how our day is going at our house! When you're sitting home and about to clean out your daughter's closet but an SUV runs into your house completely demolishing the closet you were about to go in," commented the Columbus resident.

There's no word on what caused the vehicle to crash into the home or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

