Vietnam War 50th anniversary observed at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery

Fort Mitchell National Cemetery honored the service, sacrifice, and achievements of the armed forces.

A Vietnam War 50th anniversary ceremony took place Thursday to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

The keynote speaker was Chaplin Mackey Carter and his message was to spread the word about Vietnam veterans and to encourage every veteran and family members to come together.

“I am thankful for those that are diligently working with the government of Vietnam to try to find those who are still missing in the action to bring them home,” says Carter.

In 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The commemoration is an opportunity for all Americans to recognize, honor, and thank Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice during one of the longest wars in the country’s history.

