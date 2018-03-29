Unite's Arrive Alive Tour visits Quitman County Schools

An organization visited schools in Quitman County Schools Thursday to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving.

A group called ‘Unite’ used a simulator, impact video, and many other resources to educate students on the dangers of driving under the influence. The simulator allows participants to experience the potential consequences of distracted and impaired driving in a controlled environment.

The visit was part of Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.