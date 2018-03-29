Ministry in Columbus raises awareness of human trafficking

A local ministry hosted a fundraiser Thursday night to raise awareness of human trafficking in the community.

Micah’s Promise is a ministry that is part of Christ Community Church in Columbus. It focuses on prevention and awareness education. The ministry is also working on a therapeutic treatment facility for girls ages 12 to 17 who have been victims of trafficking.

The fundraiser was held at the Lake Pines Event Center and included a silent auction with items from local artists. The purpose of the event was to bring awareness to the need of a home for sex trafficking victims.

"This issue is so large. This issue is terrible. It affects our children and the average age for this is getting younger and younger. The average age is now 11. If we don't do something about it and if the faith-based community doesn't do something about, it who will?" says Bobbi Starr, executive director of Micah’s Promise.

