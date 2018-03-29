2 juveniles arrested in Lagrange for stealing property from a car

LaGrange police arrested two juveniles for stealing property from a car.

A woman reported to police that her purse was taken from her car while it was parked across the street from a movie theater Thursday shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Officers saw two juveniles riding bikes from the area with shirts covering the faces like masks. They were both located a short time later.

After speaking with the youth, they admitted to having left the parking lot, and one of them admitted that property was taken from a car and took officers to where the property was dumped.

According to police, the surveillance in the parking deck showed that the two juveniles rode their bikes throughout the parking deck looking for unlocked vehicles. One of the youths entered the vehicle while the other acted as a lookout.

Both were charged with entering auto.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.