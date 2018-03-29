Troy University celebrates grand opening of new registrar's office in Phenix City

Troy University held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its news registrar’s office.

The event took place at the university’s riverfront campus in Phenix City Thursday.

Dr. David White, vice chancellor of the Phenix City campus led the ceremony which also included city and chamber of commerce officials.

"The movement of the registrar and the records office is important because it gets us very close to one-stop student services, which we think is very important for the convenience of our students now and for the future," says White.

The office is currently located at the school’s U.S. Highway 431 campus, but is being relocated to the riverfront campus to expand student service operations. Included in the relocated operations will be in the introduction of Trojan Valley, a self-service kiosk for students.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.