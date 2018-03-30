House fire in Columbus leaves one person dead, firefighter injured

The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire happening on Roswell Lane overnight.

Muscogee Co. Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley has confirmed that one person has died.

91-year-old Opal Godwin was found in the back bedroom of the home and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown where she passed away.

Columbus Fire has also confirmed that one firefighter was injured. There are no details yet on their condition.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

