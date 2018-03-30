House fire in Columbus leaves one person dead, firefighter injur - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Breaking

House fire in Columbus leaves one person dead, firefighter injured

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire happening on Roswell Lane overnight.

Muscogee Co. Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley has confirmed that one person has died.

91-year-old Opal Godwin was found in the back bedroom of the home and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown where she passed away.

Columbus Fire has also confirmed that one firefighter was injured. There are no details yet on their condition.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

News Leader 9 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more details. Stick with us on air and online as we continue providing updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-03-30 10:43:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Kentucky officer killed; suspected shooter killed in Tennessee

    Kentucky officer killed; suspected shooter killed in Tennessee

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:16:32 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:07 AM EDT2018-03-30 09:07:23 GMT
    James Kennith Decoursey, suspected of killing an off-duty officer in Kentucky, was shot and killed by law enforcement early Friday. (Source: Hopkinsville PD)James Kennith Decoursey, suspected of killing an off-duty officer in Kentucky, was shot and killed by law enforcement early Friday. (Source: Hopkinsville PD)

    The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.

    More >>

    The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.

    More >>

  • CA cliff crash: Family home searched

    CA cliff crash: Family home searched

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:47 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:47:15 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:52:38 GMT
    The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred. (Source: KOIN/CNN)The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred. (Source: KOIN/CNN)

    The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.

    More >>

    The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly