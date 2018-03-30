FIRST TO ALERT: The rain is gone; get your Easter weekend outlook here

The rain last night has now pushed to our east and we'll stay dry through the rest of your Easter weekend. Look for winds to be slightly high this afternoon with gusts close to 20 mph.

Temperatures will see a dip as cooler air moves in. Highs will be in the low 70s today and tomorrow with warmer weather expected for Sunday. Highs on Easter will top out in the upper 70s. Both weekend days will see sunny skies.

Going into the first few days of April, highs will be in the low 80s. We stay mostly dry until Wednesday as we track our next big rain chance into the area. Right now we have a 50% chance of showers and storms for Wednesday. Cooler air drops highs back to seasonable - in the low 70s. Another round of rain comes in by the end of next week.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.