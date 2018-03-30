The Power of Goodwill: Special needs boy gets to use a wheelchair-accessible swing

A video of a 10-year-old boy with special needs has gone viral for how he reacted to something that many children may take for granted.

Seth Allen was filled with joy after he got to swing for the first-time ever at a neighborhood park in Arkansas.

The city had just installed a wheelchair-accessible swing for children with disabilities to use before the 10-year-old’s mom filmed the video.

Seth’s mom says having the wheelchair-accessible swing has given her son a way to reach out to his family in ways his voice cannot.

The happiness on his face has people across the country reacting positively. The video has been viewed more than two million times.

