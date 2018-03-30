Man shot in hand while riding in a car, Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

Authorities in Troup Co. are warning drivers to be on the lookout after a man says he was shot while riding in a car on Interstate 85 Thursday morning.

The victim tells deputies he was traveling south on Interstate 85, near the Kia exit, when his window shattered from a gunshot.

He was hit in the hand by a bullet and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies say the shooting appeared to be random.

Bullet fragments were pulled from the car and deputies say a silver car was the only one nearby when the shot was fired.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.