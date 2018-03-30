Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office Easter egg hunt fundraiser

You may see some local law enforcement at an Easter egg hunt this weekend as the county works to raise money for more life-saving equipment.

The Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office will host the egg hunt, which also serves as a fundraiser for “Project Lifesaver.”

“Project Lifesaver” is the campaign to purchase wristbands that will later be placed on the arms of people who are in danger of wandering.

If they can purchase more of these bands, they can then start tracking people who may be lost or in danger and bring them home.

The event is Saturday, Mar. 31 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakebottom Park.

