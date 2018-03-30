Search areas expand for father, son missing in Bibb Pond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Recovery efforts continue in the search for a father and son who went missing at Lake Marina in the Bibb Pond on Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Bryan Watson says according to a witness, the father, 27, and the 4-year-old son were fishing before the son fell into the water and the father attempted to save him.

Watson says the search areas have expanded and the rescue team is using sonar boats, five divers and helicopters to recover the victims.

The second full day of river search for father and son is underway. Batt. Chief Bryan Watson says better visibility today. Plans to search until dark. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/Hl6fN3PTtG — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) March 30, 2018

The location and debri makes this one of the more difficult river searches, according to Chief. Calls search a slow, time-consuming and tedious process. — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) March 30, 2018

Search areas have also been expanded. Using Sonar boats, 5 divers and helicopters. — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) March 30, 2018

