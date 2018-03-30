Search areas expand for father, son missing in Bibb Pond - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Search areas expand for father, son missing in Bibb Pond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Recovery efforts continue in the search for a father and son who went missing at Lake Marina in the Bibb Pond on Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Bryan Watson says according to a witness, the father, 27, and the 4-year-old son were fishing before the son fell into the water and the father attempted to save him.

Watson says the search areas have expanded and the rescue team is using sonar boats, five divers and helicopters to recover the victims. 

News Leader 9's Sharifa Jackson is following this story. 

