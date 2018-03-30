WATCH LIVE: Officials update the public in search of father, son missing in Bibb Pond

An Auburn man was arrested on several charges including possession of marijuana.More >>
An Auburn man was arrested on several charges including possession of marijuana.More >>
Faith in God were the words that came from the parents of Sadie Andrews, the 3-year-old girl who passed away after falling into a grease trap at the Bruster's in Auburn almost six months ago.More >>
Faith in God were the words that came from the parents of Sadie Andrews, the 3-year-old girl who passed away after falling into a grease trap at the Bruster's in Auburn almost six months ago.More >>
A man from Auburn has been arrested on multiple charges.More >>
A man from Auburn has been arrested on multiple charges.More >>
Recovery efforts continue in the search for a father and son who went missing at Lake Marina on Wednesday.More >>
Recovery efforts continue in the search for a father and son who went missing at Lake Marina on Wednesday.More >>
Columbus police are investigating after an incident after an SUV plowed into a home.More >>
Columbus police are investigating after an incident after an SUV plowed into a home.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Students at Goose Creek High School who are unable to wash their clothes at home can get it done at school thanks to a teacher who saw a need for a laundry service.More >>
Students at Goose Creek High School who are unable to wash their clothes at home can get it done at school thanks to a teacher who saw a need for a laundry service.More >>
The case of traveling petting zoo employee accused of sexually assaulting young girls has been settled, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.More >>
The case of traveling petting zoo employee accused of sexually assaulting young girls has been settled, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>