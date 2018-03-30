Columbus police arrest man for rape - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police arrest man for rape

Anton Williams (Source: CPD) Anton Williams (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department's Special Victims Unit arrested a man for rape.

Anton Williams, 39, was charged with rape on Monday, March 26.

No other details are available at this time.  

