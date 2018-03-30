‘Faith in God’ helps parents of Sadie Andrews cope with daughter's tragic death

Gerald Charleston with Ticket Gerald LLC hosted the drive which took place at Up Next Barbershop located inside Peachtree Mall.More >>
Gerald Charleston with Ticket Gerald LLC hosted the drive which took place at Up Next Barbershop located inside Peachtree Mall.More >>
Uptown Float in Columbus held a ribbon cutting for its location on 11th Street.More >>
Uptown Float in Columbus held a ribbon cutting for its location on 11th Street.More >>
Faith in God were the words that came from the parents of Sadie Andrews, the 3-year-old girl who passed away after falling into a grease trap at the Bruster's in Auburn almost six months ago.More >>
Faith in God were the words that came from the parents of Sadie Andrews, the 3-year-old girl who passed away after falling into a grease trap at the Bruster's in Auburn almost six months ago.More >>
Recovery efforts continue in the search for a father and son who went missing at Lake Marina on Wednesday.More >>
Recovery efforts continue in the search for a father and son who went missing at Lake Marina on Wednesday.More >>
An Auburn man was arrested on several charges including possession of marijuana.More >>
An Auburn man was arrested on several charges including possession of marijuana.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>