Auburn man arrested on multiple drug-related charges

A man from Auburn has been arrested on multiple charges.

Following a vehicle stop in the 1700 block of South College Street, Robert McCutchen, 27, was found to be in possession of narcotics, according to police.

McCutchen is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substance, and possession of a pistol without a permit.

McCutchen was transported to the Lee County Detention Center and bond is set at $7,500.

The investigation is ongoing and may result in additional arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the case or any other drug-related activity is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Narcotics Section at 334-501-3140. To report anonymously, contact the tip line at 334-246-1391.

