Auburn man charged with drugs, possession of a sawed-off shotgun

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn man was arrested on several charges including possession of marijuana.

Stewart Pierre Williams, 31, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed in the 1200 block of Amy Court in Auburn.

Williams was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (Ecstasy), and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Williams’ arrest and the search of his residence was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Police say additional arrests are possible.

Williams was transported to the Lee County Detention Center where he is waiting to make bond.

He is being held on a $13,000 bond.

