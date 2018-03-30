Uptown Float celebrates opening in Columbus

Uptown Float in Columbus held a ribbon cutting for its location on 11th Street.

Uptown Float is a place where you can unwind and lay in a tank and float in water and salt. The process is known as gravity reduction and sensory reduction.

The float therapy sessions last about one hour. Epson salt or magnesium sulfate is used. During the float, you won’t lose gravity as 1,000 pounds of salt in the water allows you to lie effortlessly on your back. The water and air in the float pods are kept at skin temperature which is 93.5 degrees.

Uptown Float is owned by Joseph and Kristin Wolfenbarger who say they fell in love with floating about two years ago and decided to share the experience.

“We are so happy to be a part of the uptown community. We're so excited to finally be able to open. It’s been a long time coming and we just want to thank everybody for coming today to support us,” says Co-owner Joseph Wolfenbarger.

