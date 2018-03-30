Business owner hosts 2nd annual Easter haircut drive in Columbus

A two-day Easter haircut drive was held this week in Columbus.

Gerald Charleston with Ticket Gerald LLC hosted the drive which took place at Up Next Barbershop located inside Peachtree Mall. This is the second year Charleston has hosted the haircut drive.

The event began Thursday and was open to all kids ages 15 and under whose parents booked them an appointment. Every child who entered the haircut drive received a free haircut.

“Giving back to the community is a social responsibility that I take very seriously with my platform as a business owner. It gives the parents a slight break on their pockets and it gives the featured barbers exposure that can expand their own brand,” says Charleston.

Featured barbers included Michael Wells, Jerrick Steward, and Lacoric McKenny.

