Ft. Benning MCOE rock band performs at Central High School

Students at Central High School in Phenix City got the chance to enjoy a rock band performance at their school Friday.More >>
A two-day Easter haircut drive was held this week in Columbus.More >>
Uptown Float in Columbus held a ribbon cutting for its location on 11th Street.More >>
Faith in God were the words that came from the parents of Sadie Andrews, the 3-year-old girl who passed away after falling into a grease trap at the Bruster's in Auburn almost six months ago.More >>
Recovery efforts continue in the search for a father and son who went missing at Lake Marina on Wednesday.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
