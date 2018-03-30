Ft. Benning MCOE rock band performs at Central High School

Students at Central High School in Phenix City got the chance to enjoy a rock band performance at their school Friday.

Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence rock band, ‘Rolling Thunder,’ performed some of today’s top hits. The performance was part of Fort Benning’s Partners in Education program.

The band will appear at 28 schools in the area throughout the month to play music, interact with students, and discuss its mission and the importance of music in our lives.

“For us, music is how we serve the Army and our nation. So, to bring that out to our schools is something that we are really passionate about,” says Captain Aaron Morris with the MCOE Band.

The mission of Fort Benning’s Partners in Education program is to bring soldiers into the classroom and encourage students in their growth and development.

