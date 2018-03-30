Amerigroup hosts Spring Fling event in Columbus

Amerigroup hosted its Spring Fling Friday at the Frank Chester Recreation Center in Columbus.

Amerigroup partnered with the Frank Chester Recreation Center, Easter Seals, Forrest B. Johnson & Associates law firm, and the Girls Scouts to sponsor the community event. The Spring Fling featured food, games face painting, music, and an Easter egg hunt.

The event was a final blast of positivity and fun for children who are out of school for spring break.

