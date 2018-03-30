Amerigroup hosts Spring Fling event in Columbus

Amerigroup hosted its Spring Fling Friday at the Frank Chester Recreation Center in Columbus.More >>
Students at Central High School in Phenix City got the chance to enjoy a rock band performance at their school Friday.More >>
A two-day Easter haircut drive was held this week in Columbus.More >>
Uptown Float in Columbus held a ribbon cutting for its location on 11th Street.More >>
Faith in God were the words that came from the parents of Sadie Andrews, the 3-year-old girl who passed away after falling into a grease trap at the Bruster's in Auburn almost six months ago.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
Seventy-two people were rounded up during Slick John, a 4-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport. Here are the names and some of the photographs of those arrested.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.More >>
The picture speaks volumes. Seven-year-old Curteria Thomas is smiling and giving the peace sign just hours after being carried down tracks by a train.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling will hold a press conference Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. This comes after Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced his decision in the internal affairs investigation.More >>
