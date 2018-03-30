Kingdom Faith Outreach Ministries in Columbus presents annual Passion Walk

Kingdom Faith Outreach Ministries presented its annual Passion Walk Friday in Columbus.

Each year on Good Friday, members walk from Macon Road until they reach Wynnton Road. The Passion Walk dramatization has been done for 10 years and also serves as a way for the church to minister to the community outside of the church walls.

"We want to remind them that this is what Christ did for them and sometimes with life and with things that are happening in life, we can forget that. This gives us an opportunity to remind them once again the reason for this season, which is Easter Sunday," says Bishop Veranica Word Haynes of Kingdom Faith Outreach Ministries.

The church will also perform a Passions of Christ production Sunday at 6 p.m.

Kingdom Faith Ministries is located at 1858 Midtown Dr.

