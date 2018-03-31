Recovery efforts continue for father, son missing in Bibb Pond

Recovery efforts are continuing Saturday for a father and son who went missing in Bibb Pond Wednesday while fishing.

According to a witness, the 27-year-old father attempted to save his 4-year-old son who fell into the water.

Rescue crews returned to the area at 8 a.m. to resume searching. Rescue officials say the search is expanding to include both sides of the Chattahoochee River.

Rescue officials say search efforts will continue until dark.

