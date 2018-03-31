1 dead following shooting on Chester Avenue in Opelika

One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on Chester Avenue and is being investigated.

The victim's family says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Family members say they were gathered outside of a home on Chester Avenue when a man walked up to them and revealed he had a gun. The shooter then reportedly fired shots in the air.

One of the victim's cousins who was at the home says she went inside to call 911. When she went back outside, the victim was laying in the front yard bleeding.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Birmingham to be treated for his injuries and later passed away.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

