1 dead following shooting on Chester Avenue in Opelika

One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night. According to the police, the shooting happened on Chester Avenue.More >>
West Point Police are investigating an armed robbery home invasion. Police say on March 25, the victim, his girlfriend, and 8-month-old child were robbed and told not to leave the home after they left the scene.More >>
Valley police are investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of 35th Street in the Shawmut community.More >>
Early in the morning on Saturday, Mar. 24, the Opelika Police Department responded to a call of a person being shot.More >>
Authorities in Troup Co. are warning drivers to be on the lookout after a man says he was shot while riding in a car on Interstate 85 Thursday morning.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Chef Michael Hunter carved a deer leg in the window of his restaurant during a protest in Toronto on March 23.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
