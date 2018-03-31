UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting on Chester Avenue in Opelika

One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night.

Nathaniel Gibson, 37, was pronounced dead at 11:01 a.m. Saturday after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Opelika Police Department responded to reports of the shooting that happened in the 100 block of Chester Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Gibson was located and treated at the scene and then taken to East Alabama Medical Center. He was later flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where died from his injuries.

Gibson's family says they were gathered outside of a home on Chester Avenue when the shooter approached them and revealed that he had a gun. The shooter then reportedly fired shots in the air.

One of the Gibson's cousins who was at the home says she went inside to call 911. When she went back outside, the Gibson was laying in the front yard bleeding.

Police released this statement regarding the public's knowledge of the incident this afternoon:

The investigation is still in the very early stages. OPD Detectives are working diligently to follow-up on every possible lead. We are asking that anyone who has any information on this case to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

