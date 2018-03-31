Family friend raises funds for father, son missing in Bibb Pond

A GoFundMe account has been the father and son who went missing Wednesday at Lake Marina in the Bibb Pond.

According to Battalion Chief Bryan Watson, a witness says the father, 27, and the 4-year-old son were fishing before the son fell into the water and the father attempted to save him.

Recovery crews are continuing their efforts to locate the father and son.

The GoFundMe account’s organizer says the funds are being collected to help relieve the family of some of their stress while the search continues for their loved ones.

To donate to the family of the missing father and son, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.