Family friend raises funds for father, son missing in Bibb Pond

One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened on Chester Avenue.More >>
A GoFundMe account has been the father and son who went missing Wednesday at Lake Marina in the Bibb Pond.More >>
West Point Police are investigating an armed robbery home invasion. Police say on March 25, the victim, his girlfriend, and 8-month-old child were robbed and told not to leave the home after they left the scene.More >>
Valley police are investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of 35th Street in the Shawmut community.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
Police say a man admitted to shooting his son in Allenville, MO on Friday, March 30.More >>
