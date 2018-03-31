TRAFFIC: Multiple accidents on I-185 causing heavy traffic delays in both directions

One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night.More >>
Recovery efforts continue Saturday morning for a father and son who went missing in Bibb Pond.More >>
A GoFundMe account has been created for the father and son who went missing Wednesday at Lake Marina in the Bibb Pond.More >>
West Point Police are investigating an armed robbery home invasion. Police say on March 25, the victim, his girlfriend, and 8-month-old child were robbed and told not to leave the home after they left the scene.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Chef Michael Hunter carved a deer leg in the window of his restaurant during a protest in Toronto on March 23.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>
