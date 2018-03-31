Columbus police investigate bones found at Flat Rock Park

One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night.More >>
Columbus police are investigating bones that were found at Flat Rock Park.More >>
Opelika police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle.More >>
An Auburn woman is dead after a two-car collision in Opelika Monday. Taylor Webster, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>
PFP Enterprises LLC and Texas Meat Packers have issued a recall for more than 7100 pounds of raw beef.More >>
