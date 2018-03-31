Columbus police investigate bones found at Flat Rock Park

Columbus police are investigating bones that were found at Flat Rock Park.

Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley responded to the scene Saturday shortly after 5:30 p.m.

It has not been determined if the bones are human or animal as of yet. The remains are being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy and further investigation.

