Muscogee County Sheriff's Office hosts 4th annual Easter Egg Roll

Many Easter egg hunts are held in the daytime, but one Columbus church is stretching the fun into the evening hours with a glow in the dark egg hunt.More >>
Many Easter egg hunts are held in the daytime, but one Columbus church is stretching the fun into the evening hours with a glow in the dark egg hunt.More >>
One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night.More >>
One man is dead following a shooting in Opelika Friday night.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 4th annual Easter Egg Roll at Lakebottom Park Saturday.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 4th annual Easter Egg Roll at Lakebottom Park Saturday.More >>
Columbus police are investigating bones that were found at Flat Rock Park.More >>
Columbus police are investigating bones that were found at Flat Rock Park.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>