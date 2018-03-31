Muscogee County Sheriff's Office hosts 4th annual Easter Egg Roll

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 4th annual Easter Egg Roll at Lakebottom Park Saturday.

Several families came out to the park to enjoy the event.

The Easter egg roll featured 8,000 eggs filled with candy and other special treats. Children also got the chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The event featured bounce houses and other games for children to enjoy. The Easter egg roll was also autism-friendly to bring more awareness to those affected by the disorder.

